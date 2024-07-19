The Sims 5 Might Just Have Been Cancelled

The newly emerged information about the game has come from an individual who was employed with Maxis Studios.

While The Sims 4 continues to be extremely popular, fans continue to wait for the arrival of The Sims 5. Being developed under the code name Project Rene, the game has been in the new for a very long time. Maxis Studios deciding to not share much about the game has added to the curiosity around it.

Also Read: The Sims 5 Open-World Map Garners Mixed Reaction From Fans

An individual, who used to work with Maxis Studios till a while back, has claimed that at least one version of The Sims 5 has been cancelled. Though Maxis Studios has not shared any clarification on this statement, it has created quite a flutter in the gaming community.

In October 2022, Maxis Studios had first teased the next game in The Sims franchise as Project Rene. Electronic Arts had described the game as “the next generation” of the series but made it clear that it was not designed to replace The Sims 4. According to the American video game company, The Sims 5 was designed to offer a fresh experience to gamers. The game, as per reports, was designed to work on most platforms including consoles, PC and mobile devices. The publisher, however, never confirmed that Project Rene and The Sims 5 are one and the same project.

Also Read: The Sims 5 Map Leak Hints at a Massive Map for Players to Explore

As stated earlier, the ex-Maxis Studios employee has stated that one aspect of The Sims 5 has been canceled. This information was brought to the fore by a Twitter user who identifies themselves as SimmerBerkay. The experience section of the former Maxis employee’s LinkedIn profile gives one the impression that they worked as a lead character artist at Maxis for three years and their employment came to an end in 2024. During this time, they made several contributions to The Sims 5 PS5 version. The ex-employee described the project as being canceled.

The LinkedIn profile belongs to a certain Thomas Sincich. When you go to the LinkedIn page of the artist, you get further information about the matter. The game, which is reportedly canceled now, was being put together with the help of Epic’s Unreal Engine 5.

At the moment, one does not know about the exact reason behind the cancellation. Given the fact that Sincich quit Maxis Studios in April 2024, one assumes he would have been made aware of the fact that the project is being canceled around that time. In 2023, Maxis was looking for playtesters for Project Rene. Since then, one has not heard anything about the game.