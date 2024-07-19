Rockstar Creator Platform: Will Fans Get To Explore It Soon?

Though Rockstar Games has not shared any confirmation, the introduction of a Rockstar Creator Platform should be a boon for fans!

In the recent past, one came across several rumors suggesting that Rockstar Games is planning to put together an official Rockstar Creator Platform. As per the rumors, this platform will give fans the opportunity to create user-generated content (UGC) or mods that would be a part of the game. While doing this, the rumors state, fans will get adequate support from the gaming studio. There has been a lot of discussion about the Rockstar Creator Platform in gaming communities. Some fans are of the belief that this platform would have a lot of similarities with Game Studios Creations by Bethesda. The Game Studios Creations, as many fans are aware, is also referred to as the Creation Club.

If all the rumors about the Rockstar Creator Platform are true, one could expect the arrival of a plethora of paid mods in GTA 6. The rumors have received a lot of attention owing to several developments that took place in the recent past. Recently, Rockstar acquired Cfx.re, which happens to be the team behind FiveM. After this acquisition, the gaming studio will be able to integrate roleplaying servers in the game. Given the kind of platform the Rockstar Creator platform is rumored to be, this particular acquisition makes a lot of sense.

A couple of months back, YouTuber KrisBN, who is known for making videos on GTA games, joined hands with a Discord user to unearth some information that hinted towards GTA 6 receiving an official Rockstar Creator Platform. According to the YouTuber, Ethan Hirsch and Tom Young, who work as developers at Rockstar Games, have been busy with the development process of the Creator Platform since January 2024.

The YouTuber further stated that there is a strong possibility of this platform being put together to support user-generated content in GTA 6. While Tom Young works as a Product Lead at Rockstar Games, Ethan Hirsch serves as a Senior Director in the company. The insiders are of the opinion that Rockstar Games could rebrand FiveM and present it as the Rockstar Creator Platform.

Those who have tried FiveM would be aware of the fact that it is a platform that powers user-generated content. In a way, a majority of roleplaying servers are designed to support UGC. Rockstar had put up some job listings that made a mention of user-generated content along with FiveM. As per the post, the gaming studio is looking for a Software Engineer who could work at its England office. There is also a requirement for a Senior Software Engineer, Services, FiveM at Rockstar London.

For years, Tez2 has been one of the most reliable Rockstar Games insiders. The insider has shared his two cents on the rumors about the official Rockstar Creator Platform. The YouTuber feels Rockstar will follow the footsteps of Bethesda and create something on the lines of a Game Studios Creations. Apart from expanding the user base, Tez2 believes this will lead to many Grand Theft Auto RP fans getting attracted to it.