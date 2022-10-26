The Sims Reacts To Criticism About Lack of Black Representation

After being criticized for the absence of Black Simmers for a long time, The Sims has finally responded to the allegations.

The Sims responded to this criticism about the inadequate in-game Black representation at the recently organized Behind The Sims Summit event.

A couple of days back, Electronic Arts and Maxis organized a special stream to offer fans a glimpse into the gaming franchise’s future. Apart from confirming the news that The Sims 5 is currently being developed, it was also shared that the working title of the game is Project Rene. During the stream, it was also disclosed that two new expansions for The Sims 4 will be launched soon.

After the event was concluded, a bunch of Simmers, including Ebonix, took to social media and expressed their displeasure about just one Black content creator making an appearance. Through their official Twitter account, The Sims addressed the issue and stated that the company will “do better moving forward”.

Through the tweet, The Sims acknowledged the fact that a fair representation of its ‘vast community of players’ did not happen via the creator segments. The team further stated that it has made a note of the grievances put across and will ensure that it does not get repeated in the future.

This issue fostered the long-pending discussion pertaining to the Black representation in The Sims 4. Several Simmers have highlighted this issue repeatedly and implored the team to take effective steps to resolve it.

Never forget @TheSims gave us bonnets, fried fish, and a cookout event as Black representation for their game 🥴 — Sim Guru Q 🍗🍕🍔🍤 (@QMBiBi_) October 23, 2022

A petition, put together by Sarah O, calls for better Black representation in The Sims. According to players, there is a need for better Black representation in behind-the-scenes activities as well. In the petition, Sarah has stated how the game, which players have invested so much of their time into, needs to do a better job at Black representation.