The Sims 4 Becomes a Free-To-Play Game

Fans of The Sims franchise, especially those who have never tried out The Sims 4, were keenly awaiting the arrival of October 18.

This was, after all, the day when The Sims 4 was to be made available for every player free of cost. The day is finally here and now, you can play the game without paying anything.

Now, players have the opportunity to own The Sims 4 base game free of cost. If they wish to add any kits or expansions to the game, they can pay for them. The base game will be available for free on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Using the Electronic Arts app, Steam or Origin, you can download The Sims 4. The offer is valid from today.

There was an attractive bonus for those who have been playing The Sims 4 for a very long time now. However, this particular offer was valid till the time the game became free to play. While the offer has ended now, there are many who have benefited from it. This particular offer revolved around the Desert Luxe Kit. To claim this kit, players had to choose the free add-on through the main menu of The Sims 4.

If you have been feeling disappointed about not being able to claim the bonus that was made available for players earlier, there is some good news for you. There is a very good bonus that you can claim from today.

From today, those who have subscribed to EA Play will have the opportunity of claiming ‘The Sims 4 EA Play Edition’ that features The Sims 4 Get to Work expansion. EA Play Pro subscribers shall have the chance to claim the ‘EA Play Pro Edition’ that features both and The Sims 4 Toddler Stuff pack and Get to Work expansion.