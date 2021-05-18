Theory Around GTA 6 Setting Gets Debunked After Recent Job Posting by Rockstar

Recently, Rockstar Games put up some job listings which indicates the possibility of the Grand Theft Auto 6 not being set in the 1980s.

The game is set in this particular time period was a fan theory that soon got circulated on different platforms and spread like wildfire. Now, after having a look at the recent job listings by the company, it appears that this theory might just not be true.

For a long time now, many GTA fans have been speculating about the release date of the next installment in the gaming franchise. Then, there is a section of fans who have been conjuring up different kinds of theories about the location in which Grand Theft Auto 6 will be set in. Apart from writing about dream protagonists, gamers and fans of the franchise have been making endless speculations about the world or the setting the game will be set in. The rumor about the next installment being set in the 1980s has been in circulation for some time.

A larger number of theories have been circulating about Grand Theft Auto 6 for a long time. How many of them are true is something we will know for sure when the game gets an official launch. It has been seven years since GTA 5 was launched. If one goes by the pattern Rockstar Games has been following regarding its announcements, then one shouldn’t expect Grand Theft Auto 6 to arrive before 2025.

Another popular theory, which is also a result of speculations, says that GTA will have a large-sized Project Americas map. This particular map will reportedly feature a large number of cities in which players will be able to carry out high-speed chases. Theories and unconfirmed reports have also pointed towards GTA 6 being set in the 1980s but this particular theory might just have been proved to be false.

A tweet posted by GTA 6 News’ official Twitter account has made a lot of GTA fans wonder about the authenticity of this theory. A job posting, for Rockstar Games’ India-based office, seeking out a Mixed Media Animator. The role of the individual would be to put together content and other material for in-game media and work across different platforms. Though the job posting doesn’t offer an overtly clear indication, if this job position requires the individual to work on GTA 6, then the theory about the ‘80s setting wouldn’t be true.

Interesting Job:

Cinematic Gameplay Artist, "The Gameplay Capture team works with our video editing and trailer teams to produce outstanding videos using exclusively in-game shots." pic.twitter.com/RGIaRNDMVp — GTA 6 NEWS (@GTAVInewz) April 12, 2021

The GTA ecosystem has fostered a culture of theories being put together by fans about upcoming installments and other releases all the time. These kinds of unverified rumors are often a result of gamers or fans stumbling upon certain ‘clues’ which then leads them towards conjuring up a theory altogether. While it is quite a lot of fun engaging in this kind of speculation but when a particular rumor ignited by a player proves to be false, he must take a moral stand and apologize for circulating a piece of information that was not true.