Realme RMX3142 Geekbench Listing Appears; Could Arrive as Rebranded OPPO K9 5G

The upcoming Realme RMX3142 smartphone has surfaced in the database of the Geekbench benchmarking site.

The Geekbench listing has revealed a few key specs of the smartphone. It is speculated that this phone may be the forthcoming Realme V25. The specs of the phone match with that of the recently released Oppo K9 5G smartphone.

On Geekbench 4, the RMX3142 has appeared with a “lito” codenamed Qualcomm chip and 8 GB of RAM. The phone runs on Android 11 OS. In the single-core test of Geekbench, the handset recorded a score of 3234 and it reached a score of 7216 in the multi-core test.

Last month, two Realme phones with model numbers RMX3142 and RMX3143 were spotted with identical specs at China’s TENAA certification site. The listings revealed that the RMX3142/RMX3143 measures 159.1 x 73.4 x 8.1mm and weighs 174 grams. It has a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and it houses a 4,400mAh rated battery.

The TENAA listing further revealed that the RMX3142/RMX3143 is powered by an octa-core processor that offers maximum clocking speeds of 2.4GHz. Moreover, the 1.80GHz base frequency and “lito” codename mentioned in the Geekbench listing indicates that it could be powered by the Snapdragon 768G chipset.

The Realme RMX3142/RMX3143 has up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of native storage. It has a 32-megapixel camera for capturing selfies and its rear shell has a 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple camera system. For security, it has an in-screen fingerprint reader.

Rebranded Oppo K9 5G?

Except for a slight variation in the dimensions, the specs of the Realme RMX3142/RMX3143 are an exact match with Snapdragon 768G powered OPPO K9 5G, which went official earlier this month. Hence, it appears that the Realme RMX3142/3 could be a rebadged version of the OPPO K9 5G. Rumors are rife that the RMX3142/3 may hit the Chinese markets with the Realme V25 moniker.