Ubisoft Confirms Release of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Avatar & Skull and Bones in the 2023-24 Fiscal

As a video game publisher, Ubisoft has an interesting line-up of games releasing in the next couple of months.

During an emergency investor call that was organized earlier today, Ubisoft listed the names of the games it will be launching in the 2023-24 fiscal year.

A quick glance at the list offers one a good idea about the kind of line-up Ubisoft has put together for the second half of 2023 and the first few months of 2024.

Ubisoft’s current fiscal year, which extends from April 2022 to March 2023, hasn’t turned out to be that great for the gaming company. Just Dance 2023 and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, two games that arrived amidst a lot of hype, didn’t do much for the company. Because of this, the company had to take the drastic step of canceling the development process of three unannounced games. Ubisoft has also confirmed that there will be a bit of a delay in the release of Skull and Bones.

Also Read: Ubisoft Reveals Far Cry 5 PC Specs and You Need a GTX 1080 SLI for 4K, 60FPS

The investor call was organized to discuss the financial future of the company. Though the company hasn’t shared any specific release dates for its upcoming games, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Assassin’s Creed Mirage are expected to release either toward the end of 2023 or early 2024. Skull and Bones might get a release around the same time. The gaming developer also confirmed that a bunch of unannounced games are in different stages of development.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Touted to be one of the most exciting games to be released by Ubisoft this year, Assassin’s Creed Mirage has been designed as a throwback to the original game which was released way back in 2007 and has achieved cult status. This game, therefore, should work very well who are looking for something new but at the same time, wish to feel a little nostalgic as well. The game is expected to offer an immersive experience to gamers on the strength of its narrative.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Avatar is the buzzword today, courtesy Avatar: The Way of Water, the new film in the franchise, which has registered massive box office numbers across the world. Ubisoft’s soon-to-be-launched Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is said to be an open-world action-adventure game that belongs to the same universe as filmmaker James Cameron’s Avatar films. In this game, the player will get to assume control of Na’avi and get the opportunity to explore a particular region of Pandora that has never been highlighted.

Also Read: Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack Subscribers Can Earn Special N64 Icons

Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones is being discussed for a decade now. The development process for the pirate-themed action-adventure game started way back in 2013. Because of several changes in the vision and scope of the game, it underwent multiple delays. As a result of that, its budget also exceeded greatly. Despite all the delays, the hype for the game is still alive. After having gone severely over-budgeted, the much-delayed game is expected to release in the next fiscal year.