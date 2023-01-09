Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack Subscribers Can Earn Special N64 Icons

In the very first week of 2023, Nintendo has launched a bunch of exciting goodies for fans!

Nintendo has finally launched its first set of 2023 N64 goodies for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion subscribers.

The multinational video game company has had a reputation for providing its users with a plethora of icons that can be customized.

The newest icons to have been launched by the company are the third set of N64-based limited edition content. To get access to this content, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion subscribers will have to redeem points. It must be also remembered that this content is available only for a limited period of time.

The latest icon waves were launched in the year 2022. The first wave of N64 icons was launched in November last year and featured Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, and Kirby’s Crystal Shards. Users will also have a wide variety of N64 controller themes to choose from. The second wave featured Yoshi’s Story, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and F-Zero X. Users also have access to a bunch of controller-themed icons. These waves were made available as a part of Nintendo’s special icons designed for 2022 and are no longer accessible.

The newest set of limited edition icons is based on several N64 titles. This year, fans have the chance to spend their platinum points on several items along with icons. Nintendo has also launched a bunch of new missions that can lead players toward earning 300 platinum points. When you participate in these missions, you have to play the titles that are designed around the icons. Fans, however, need to wait till February 2 to download the newest icons and finish all the missions that have been lined up for January.

Though the first N64 game for 2023 has not been made accessible through the subscription service as yet, the third set of icons should make a lot of fans happy. Whenever new icons are about to release, there is a lot of excitement and anticipation among fans. At the moment, there is some chatter about some of the other classic consoles receiving the special edition icon treatment, but there is no clarity on which would be that console.

Nintendo Switch Online has paid a tribute to several classic Nintendo consoles from time to time. While some of the offerings in this space, some actions taken by the video game company have also been criticized.