Upcoming OnePlus Nord Series Phone’s (CPH2613) Design Renders and Camera Specs Leaked

Leaked renders of a smartphone with model number CPH2613, which is likely to be the upcoming device in the OnePlus Nord series, have been revealed.

OnePlus has already launched the OnePlus Nord CE 3 and OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite smartphones. The new phone could be the successor of these devices.

The renders have been revealed by 91mobiles and they have also revealed quite a few specs of the phone.

The images in the renders indicate that the OnePlus smartphone with model number CPH2613 won’t have the alert slider. This is what confirms that it could belong to the Nord series as the regular 11 and 12 series phones come with an alert slider.

The phone will have a flat full-screen and a punch-hole display with the selfie camera sensor positioned at the center of the screen. The phone’s frame will be made of plastic. The display will also have a fingerprint scanner built into it. This confirms that the Nord smartphone will have a flat AMOLED panel.

Apart from this, the rear design shows that the phone will have a dual camera step and a circular LED flash. These will be positioned within a pill-shaped module. The rear panel will be curved and will have a glossy finish. It would have a USB-C type port, a microphone, SIM tray provision, and a grille for speakers. The volume up/down and power keys will be positioned on the right side.

Though the specs aren’t confirmed yet, 91mobiles reports that they have spotted the phone on the Camera FV5 database. This shows that it will offer a 50MP camera as the primary sensor and it will have 4096×3072 resolution, 5.6mm focal length, Electronic and Optical-Image Stabilization (EIS and OIS). The front camera sensor will be 16MP and will support a resolution of 2304×1728 pixels.