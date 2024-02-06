GTA 6: Having Cameos From Older GTA Games Could Prove To Be A Costly Experiment

While cameos from old GTA games could liven up the GTA 6 gameplay, there are some risks associated with including them as well!

The discussions and curiosity around Grand Theft Auto 6 have led it towards becoming the most anticipated gaming title of our times. Even though Rockstar Games remained largely tight-lipped about the game, leakers kept bombarding fans with unconfirmed information regularly. Fans, on their part, never missed an opportunity to have elaborate discussions about the game on social media and online communities. Once the official trailer came out in December last year, the excitement around the game reached newer heights.

Fans of the GTA franchise got the opportunity to explore Vice City the last time in GTA: Vice City Stories. After that, GTA 6 will be the first time when they will get to see the vast city which has been modeled on Miami city. Because of this, there is tremendous excitement around the game. The trailer has already made it clear that GTA 6 is being mounted on a huge scale and will be the biggest game in the franchise to date as far as gameplay, graphics, and narrative are concerned.

While the development team at Rockstar Games is working extremely hard to ensure that GTA 6 becomes the most exciting game to have been released in the franchise so far, fans have their own expectations as well. If one goes through the discussions on the online community forums, one gets a fair idea of the kind of elements fans wish to see in GTA 6.

The one thing a lot of fans want is for many classic or popular characters from the GTA franchise to make a cameo in GTA 6. While it seems like a very exciting idea on paper, it has its pros and cons which must be weighed carefully.

Many games in the GTA franchise have featured cameos by several popular characters from the franchise. In GTA 5, players stumbled upon cameos made by a bunch of classic characters. They also came across references to many characters who had appeared in the older games in the franchise. This is one of the reasons why fans are expecting to see popular characters making a cameo in GTA 6 as well.

While cameos could contribute towards making a freshly launched game interesting, there is also a downside to it. Having too many cameos in a game could result in the new characters getting side-lined or not getting enough importance. This, in turn, will have an adverse effect on the narrative of the game. At the moment, there is no surety about Rockstar including popular cameos in GTA 6. However, if it does that, it has to ensure the new characters, too, get enough chances to shine and make a mark.