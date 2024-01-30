OnePlus Ace 3V Specs Indicate Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Processor, 1.5K Display and More

Smartphone manufacturer OnePlus introduced three smartphones in the Ace series in China last year.

The Ace 2 arrived first in February while the Ace 2V came a month later in March. The Ace 2 Pro was the last to make its entry in the series in the latter half of the year.

Also Read: Xiaomi Mix Flip (2311BPN23C) Gets MIIT Certification; Launch Imminent

The manufacturer is slated to adopt the same release strategy with the Ace 3 series especially since it has already launched the OnePlus Ace 3 with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Going by this trend, the Ace 3V will be launched in the first half of 2024 while the Ace 3 Pro will make its debut in the second half of this year. A recent Weibo leak has revealed a few major specifications of the upcoming OnePlus Ace 3V.

OnePlus Ace 3V Body Material and Display

The manufacturer is targeting OnePlus Ace 3V as a mid-range smartphone. Like other smartphones of this category, the Ace 3V is anticipated to have a glass back along with a plastic or aluminum frame.

The OnePlus Ace 3V is expected to come with an OLED screen. It is likely to come in two screen variants of flat and curved edges. The leak also indicates that the smartphone will render 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Processor and Battery

According to the Weibo leak, the OnePlus Ace 3V will house a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset under the hood. No other details are available at the moment such as the RAM and storage. However, it is almost certain that the smartphone will encompass up to 8 GB or 16 GB RAM and a maximum of 256 GB or 512 storage.

Also Read: 2 New Redmi Tablets, a Poco and a Xiaomi Smartphone Appear in Eurasian Certification

The smartphone will house a 5500 mAh battery. This battery will be capable of supporting 100 W fast charging.

OnePlus Ace 3V Camera

While the Weibo website leak does not offer any insight into the camera details of the Ace 3V, there are rumors that the smartphone will feature a 64 MP shooter along with an 8 MP triple camera setup in the rear. There will additionally be an auxiliary 2 MP shooter. On the front, there will be a standard 16 MP camera. This is the setup in the Ace 2V and it is expected that the Ace 3V will follow the same trend.

Apart from the above, the OnePlus Ace 3V will offer support IR Blaster, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB C 2.0, 5G support, a stereo speaker and more.

The Ace 2V remained exclusive to the Chinese market last year. The same smartphone was rebranded as the OnePlus Nord 3 in India and other global markets. Going by the same trend, the OnePlus Ace 3V will arrive globally as either the OnePlus Nord 4 or OnePlus Nord 5 outside China.

Featured Image: Oneplus Ace 2V