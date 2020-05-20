Verizon Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e, Galaxy A50 and Nokia 3V Receive Security Patch Updates; LG V50 ThinQ 5G gets Android 10

Verizon is sending up its system updates to the following devices:

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e

Samsung Galaxy A50

LG V50 ThinQ 5G

Nokia 3V

What’s being updated?

The Samsung Galaxy flagships S10 models are all getting just the latest Android security update patches of May 2020. The Samsung Galaxy A50 gets some performance improvements along with the May 2020 Android security update patch. In the case of the LG V50 ThinQ 5G, the phone receives a firmware upgrade to Android 10 apart from the April 2020 Android security update patch. The Nokia 3V device is receiving the Android security update patches of October, November and December 2019 only now. This update makes some improvements in the Nokia phone’s performance as well.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e

The Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e were released last year (2019) in the month of February. This system update No. 15 from Verizon has these phones getting the latest May 2020 Android security update patches.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy S10 : QP1A.190711.020.G973USQU3DTDC

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy S10+ : QP1A.190711.020.G975USQU3DTDC

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy S10e : QP1A.190711.020.G970USQU3DTDC

Samsung Galaxy A50

The only addition to the May 2020 Android security update patch that is being sent to the Samsung Galaxy A50 are some performance improvements. The details have not been furnished by Verizon at the time of writing. You can check the link below.

Software Version: QP1A.190711.020.A505USQU5BTE1

LG V50 ThinQ 5G

The LG V50 ThinQ 5G is the South Korean company’s flagship device released last year. The phone’s operating system is now being upgraded to Android 10. All those features that the new OS brings can now be enjoyed by the users of this device. Some of them include the Night Mode, gesture-based navigation bar, additional photo and video modes, steady cam and a host of other features. The latest Android security update patch of April 2020 is included in this update file for the LG V50 ThinQ 5G.

Software Version: G450VM20c

Nokia 3V

This is just the second system update for Nokia 3V from Verizon. The update page on Verizon’s site says that the updates being sent now will enhance the performance of the phone. The Android security update patches being sent along are of October, November and December 2019 for this device.

Software Version: 00VZW_1_35F