Verizon OnePlus 8 5G UW, Motorola Moto G7 Power, Moto G6 Play and LG G8 ThinQ Receive Software Updates

There are three different brands featuring on the latest system update list from Verizon. These include the OnePlus 8 5G UW, the Motorola Moto G7 Power, Moto G6 Play and the LG G8 ThinQ.

Most of these updates relate to the latest Android security update patches for the respective devices. There are some performance improvements included in these as well.

OnePlus 8 5G UW

This is a Verizon special phone and the company has decided to add the UW suffix to it. The letters stand for ultra-wide indicating that the phone will be part of the mmWave 5G technology that the carrier is offering its customers with wider coverage. The phone has been released in the market only a few days back and is yet to reach many hands. The other model released with this is the OnePlus 8 Pro.

The Verizon system update page for this first update of the OnePlus 8 5G UW mentions ‘improved 5G connectivity’ and ‘improved premium visual voicemail message user experience’ as the changes being brought about. However, there are reports that there are other improvements also included in this update. These include the fix to remove the green tint on the display as well as some camera improvements. The March 2020 Android security update patch is also included in this Verizon system update for the OnePlus 8 5G UW.

Software Version : IN2019_15_200420

Motorola Moto G7 Power

This software update for the Motorola Moto G7 Power has only the latest April 2020 security update patch from Android and nothing else. This is the system update No. 6 for this device from Verizon.

Software Version : PDOS29.114-134-12

Motorola Moto G6 Play

The Motorola Moto G6 Play smartphone is receiving its system update No. 11 from Verizon. This update is only to bring the security update of the Android OS to April 2020 level.

Software Version : PDPS29.118-67-10

LG G8 ThinQ

The flagship smartphone LG G8 ThinQ from the South Korean company is getting this system update No. 7 from the carrier Verizon. This update is all about the latest April 2020 Android security update patch and nothing else.

Software Version : PDPS29.118-67-10