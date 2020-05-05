Verizon Google Pixel 4, 4 XL, 3a, 3a XL, 3, 3 XL, Pixel 2, 2XL and Moto G6 and Moto G7 Play Receive Security Patch Updates

The list of devices currently receiving software updates from Verizon include Google Pixel 4, 4 XL, Pixel 3a, 3a XL, Pixel 3, 3 XL, Pixel 2, 2XL and Motorola Moto G6 and Moto G7 Play.

Without exception, all these 10 devices are getting their latest level Android security update patches and nothing more. While Google promptly sends its Android security patches in the first week of every month, Motorola’s models are now receiving only the April 2020 security updates.

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL

The last released smartphones from the Google Pixel stable, the Google Pixel 4 and 4XL are now getting their May 2020 Android security update patches. This is the System Update No. 7 for both these models from Verizon.

Software Version For Pixel 4 and 4 XL : QQ2A.200501.001.B2

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL

The Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are also being sent the May 2020 Android security updates by Verizon. This system update is the 13th by Verizon.

Software Version For Pixel 3a and 3a XL : QQ2A.200501.001.B2

Also Read: Verizon OnePlus 8 5G UW, Motorola Moto G7 Power, Moto G6 Play and LG G8 ThinQ Receive Software Updates

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL smartphones released by Google in the last quarter of 2018 are getting their system update No.20 from Verizon. The updates contain the latest May 2020 level Android security patch.

Software Version for Pixel 3 and 3 XL: QQ2A.200501.001.B2

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2XL

The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are the oldest Google Pixel smartphones receiving the latest May 2020 Android security update patches from Verizon. These are their 31st system updates from the carrier.

Software Version for Pixel 2 and 2 XL: QQ2A.200501.001.B3

You will notice that the software version is the same across all models. This varies with models. You will usually find Verizon’s software updates bearing different version numbers for each model within any brand. Google may be following a different practice.

Motorola Moto G6

The Motorola Moto G6 is receiving its latest Android security update patch of April 2020 level. This system update is the ninth from Verizon for this phone.

Software Version : PDSS29.118-15-11-13

Also Read: Verizon Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Gets Android 10 Upgrade; Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+and Moto Z3 Receive Security Patch Updates

Motorola Moto G7 Play

The Motorola Moto G7 Play is one of the latest models of smartphones and Verizon is sending this 4th system update. This contains the April 2020 Android security update patch.

Software Version : PDYS29.105-165-13