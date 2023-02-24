Verizon Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra Get One UI 5.1; Galaxy S23 Series, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Galaxy A21 Get Software Updates

Verizon Galaxy S21 series and S23 series are the flagship Samsung devices getting One UI 5.1 updates and software updates respectively.

Samsung has been rolling out the One UI 5.1 updates to several phones across all types of devices, from high-end to low-end phones. While Verizon Samsung Galaxy S23 series and S22 series have already received One UI 5.1 updates, it’s now the turn of Galaxy S21 series phones to get the update.

Verizon Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra 5G

Verizon is sending out its 30th system update to all three devices in the 2021 flagship ‘S’ series lineup. The One UI 5.1 enhancements received by the phones bring with it several improvements to the Camera, Wallpapers, Gallery, Widgets, AR Zone, Samsung Internet, Bixby Text Call, Weather widget and more.

Version for Samsung Galaxy S21 5G: TP1A.220624.014.G991USQU5EWAI

Version for Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G: TP1A.220624.014.G996USQU5EWAI

Version for Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G: TP1A.220624.014.G998USQU5EWAI

Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G

It’s the very first system update that Verizon is sending out to the owners of Samsung Galaxy S23 series devices and it contains the latest security patch updates for the month of February 2023. The updates are expected to improve the performance of the devices by fixing the issues that were present.

Version for Samsung Galaxy S23: TP1A.220624.014.S911USQU1AWBD

Version for Samsung Galaxy S23+: TP1A.220624.014.S916USQU1AWBD

Version for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: TP1A.220624.014.S918USQU1AWBD

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Verizon has sent its 9th system update to Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 device which brings nothing but the security patch updates for the month of January 2023.

Version for Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: TP1A.220624.014/T227USQS4CWB1

Samsung Galaxy A21

Verizon Samsung Galaxy A21 has received its 15th system update and this update brings two important updates:

First, it offers the device the security patch updates for the month of October 2022

Next, the update is aimed at solving the temporary issue that was present where the users didn’t get text messages.

Version for Samsung Galaxy A21: SP1A.210812.016.A215USQS8CVI6