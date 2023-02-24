OnePlus Ace 2 Dimensity Edition Certified in China; Could it be OnePlus Nord 3 Globally?

OnePlus Ace 2 Dimensity Edition has been spotted on one of China’s certification websites, CCC. The device appeared with the model number PHP110.

OnePlus Ace 2 was recently launched in China in the first half of February and it was powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It also supported 100W charging speed. A few days later, the same device was launched in India as OnePlus 11R 5G.

Li Jie, the President of OnePlus China, recently shared that there was a Dimensity version of the same phone in the works. He also suggested that it could be launched soon. It’s likely to be powered by the Dimensity 9000 chipset from MediaTek.

Now, just a few days after this news, we’ve spotted a phone with model number PHP110 on China’s CCC website and that paves way for speculation that the device could possibly be the upcoming Dimensity edition of the recently released OnePlus Ace 2.

Also Read: Redmi Note 12 4G (23021RAAEG) Bags Several Certifications Ahead of Release

The certification suggested that the phone will support 80W fast charging and it’s certainly a downgrade from the higher speed of 100W charging offered by its Snapdragon variant. While it’s surprising and to some extent, disappointing as well, one is not sure why the company wants to downgrade. The only answer we could think of is to make it cost-effective. Nothing else is known from this certification.

Released as OnePlus Nord 3?

The presence of Dimensity chipset, 80W charging speed and more importantly, the timing of the certification leads us to believe that the phone could be launched as OnePlus Nord 3 globally.

Also Read: Vivo iQOO Z7 Pro 5G (I2213) Certified in Indonesia

A couple of days ago, the renders of the OnePlus Nord 3 were out to the public and they were shared by the reputed leaker Steve. It showed a triple rear camera setup and squared edges. It’s rumored to have a 6.72-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. 8GB and 12GB could be the RAM variants whereas 256GB could be the storage variant. The device will have a 5000 mAh battery capacity.