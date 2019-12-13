OPPO Reno3 5G (PDCM00 / PDCT00) Phone’s Preliminary Specs and Images Leaked

The OPPO PDCM00 / PDCT00 models that are nothing but the Reno3 5G smartphone variants have appeared on TENAA with preliminary specifications.

The listing does not include the images of the phone. However, the preliminary listing suggests that TENAA will soon have an updated listing with full specifications.

First and foremost, the OPPO Reno3 TENAA listing reveals that it is a 5G phone. The TENAA appearance has now revealed that it measures 160.3 x 74.3 x 7.96mm. The official landing page of the Reno3 on OPPOShop.cn website mentions that the Reno3 measures 7.96mm. TENAA has further revealed that the slim-sized phone is packed with a 3,935mAh like the Reno3 Pro 5G phone. The typical capacity of the battery will be 4,025mAh.

The handset has a 6.4-inch display. The official render of the phone has revealed that it won’t be featuring a punch-hole display like the Reno3 Pro, rather it will be arriving with a waterdrop notch. The AMOLED display of the Reno3 will be integrated with an in-screen fingerprint reader. The official render has also revealed that is fitted with quad rear cameras.

The landing page of Reno3 on the company’s online store has revealed that it is fueled by the unannounced MediaTek Dimensity 1000L chipset that has a model number of MT6885. A leaked screenshot had revealed that the phone can capture an image with a maximum resolution of 6912 x 9216 which suggests that the primary lens of its quad camera setup will feature a 64-megapixel lens.

Recently, the PCRM00 / PCRT00 5G phone was spotted with full specs on TENAA. This phone will be debuting as the Reno3 Pro 5G. However, the identity of the PCPM00 / PCTM00 is not known yet. It could be a 4G only version of the Reno3 5G or Reno3 Pro 5G.