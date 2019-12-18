Verizon Rolls Out System Updates for Samsung Galaxy A20, LG V40 ThinQ and ZTE Blade Vantage 2

This list of system updates for Verizon being sent over the air includes three devices namely Samsung Galaxy A20, LG V40 ThinQ and ZTE Blade Vantage 2.

The common thread running through all three devices in these updates is that they are all getting their latest Android security update patches, though of different months, September, October and November. That is how it works; different brands/makes get different patches. Some of them may include certain system enhancements as well.

Samsung Galaxy A20

Though the Samsung Galaxy A20 was launched by Samsung in the month of April 2019, Verizon is sending its first system update to this device under its control. This particular model is receiving the September patch of the Android security update which is its latest. Verizon indicates there are some system enhancements included in this update file as well.

Software Version: PPR1.180610.011.A205USQU2ASI3

LG V40 ThinQ

The LG V40 ThinQ is a device released by the South Korean brand LG in the last quarter of 2018. Verizon is now sending its system update No.7. This has only the latest (October 1) Android security update patch. There is nothing else mentioned in the changelog.

Software Version: V405UA20d

ZTE Blade Vantage 2

The ZTE Blade Vantage 2 too is getting its first system update from Verizon. The latest security update for this device is dated November 1, 2019. Apart from the security update patch, there is no other file included in this update pack.

Software Version: Z3153VV1.0.0B12

You should follow the instructions Verizon has posted on the system update page on its website. You will need those instructions if you have not automatically received the update meant for your device as above. You can always check the latest software version installed on your phone by manually verifying the version number quoted here below each device and the one appearing on your device.

Verizon had recently sent the system updates for a number of Samsung devices which included the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9, and the Galaxy S9+ apart from the LG Zone 4. In the case of the Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and S10e, Verizon has sent them the upgrade to the Android 10 OS along with the One UI 2.0 user interface.