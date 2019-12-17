Verizon Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and S10e Get Upgraded to Android 10 after Sprint and T-Mobile

The S series flagship smartphones from Samsung, the Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e are all receiving OTA system updates from Verizon.

This is the 10th system update for all the three models from the carrier and the significance of this update is that their operating system is being upgraded to Android 10. The devices in the other markets like Europe had already been upgraded to the latest OS earlier. In the US too, T-Mobile and Sprint have already sent the updates to their users. Now Verizon is sending out the update for its customers.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e

The system update file for all three models in the Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup is identical. As mentioned, the key element of this update is the system upgrade to the Android 10 OS. Verizon highlights that the areas being changed include Live Transcribe, Smart Reply, improved Gestures and Camera UX and Focus Mode. There is also the mention that the Night Mode has now been given the name Dark Mode.

The feature Sound Amplifier gives the added convenience of listening to sounds using the headphones and eliminating all ambient noises. The Smart Reply feature is more like AI assistance. In this, there are readymade suggestions on replies to be sent and if it is an invite, there is the Google Maps help to reach the venue on one click from the messaging app.

The Focus Mode helps with staying on apps you wish to work with without getting distracted. Some of the other changes include the Camera UX and Live Transcribe features. The corresponding updates to the user interface One UI 2.0 have also been incorporated. As reported earlier, this year Google and the smartphone makers have worked to bring in the upgrade to the next version of the eligible devices in double quick time.

This update file contains the latest December update patch from Android security as well.

Software Version for Galaxy S10: QP1A.190711.020.G973USQU2CSKP

Software Version for Galaxy S10 Plus: QP1A.190711.020.G975USQU2CSKP

Software Version for Galaxy S10e: QP1A.190711.020.G970USQU2CSKP

If you own any of these devices from Verizon, your phone should have received the update by now. You can check if the update has been downloaded and installed using the version number given above. If you are going to manually download the file follow the instructions on Verizon’s system update page for your particular phone.