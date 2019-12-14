Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Note 9, Galaxy S9, S9+ and LG Zone 4 Receive Security Patch Updates from Verizon

Verizon’s latest system updates are out for five smartphones namely the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9, S9+ and the LG Zone 4.

The updates by and large contain the latest security update patches for the respective models from Android. In an odd case, there are certain performance improvements as well.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is one of the devices in which the software update includes performance improvements. Mobile phone manufacturers keep receiving feedback from the users of their devices and these are then passed on to the internal technical team that studies them. When they come up with the solutions, they add the improvement patch to the updates sent to the devices. This system update No.28 for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 also contains the latest security update patch from Android dated November 1, 2019.

Software Version: PPR1.180610.011.N950USQU7DSK3

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is a more recently launched smartphone model and is receiving the 15th system update from Verizon. This update contains the December security update patch from Android and nothing else. The unlocked version of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 received its software upgrade to Android 10 beta along with Samsung’s One UI 2.0 recently in the US.

Software Version:PPR1.180610.011.N960USQS3CSK1

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are the S series flagship smartphones from Samsung released in 2018 and this Verizon update is its 18th. These two devices are also getting the latest December 2019 Android security update patches. The unlocked versions of these two devices too are receiving software upgrade to Android 10 beta along with Samsung’s One UI 2.0. Some known issues are being fixed on the devices as well.

Software Version for Galaxy S9: PPR1.180610.011.G960USQS7CSK5

Software Version for Galaxy S9 Plus :PPR1.180610.011.G965USQS7CSK5

LG Zone 4

The LG Zone 4 is a smartphone released in March 2018 and this device is receiving its system update No.12 from Verizon. This update has the November 2019 Android security update patch.

Software Version: X210VPP14a