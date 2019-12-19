Oppo A91 (PCPM00) with MediaTek’s Helio P70 SoC, 8GB RAM and Android 9 Appears on Geekbench

Oppo A91 is one of the many upcoming smartphones from Oppo. The phone with model number Oppo PCPM00 has appeared on Geekbench today.

The Geekbench listing confirms that the phone will have 8GB RAM and will be powered by MediaTek’s Helio P70 chipset that has 4 Cortex-A73 cores that clock at 2.1 GHz and 4 Cortex A-53 cores clocking at 2.0 GHz. This 12-nm processor will be accompanied by Mali G72 GPU.

The phone has scored 1479 in single-core score and 5733 in multi-core score respectively. The clock speed of the processor found on the Geekbench listing is 1.99 GHz, which again confirms the processor. The phone will be released with Android 9 Pie OS out of the box and will be upgraded to Android 10 later.

Also Read: [Update: 20W Charger] OPPO PCPM00 Full Specifications Leaked on TENAA

The same phone with model variants Oppo PCPM00 and Oppo PCPT00 had appeared on the Chinese certification website TENAA and the listings revealed full specs of the phone. The dimensions of the phone were 160.2mm x 73.3mm x 7.9mm and the phone weighs 172 grams. The phone will have a 3935 mAh battery.

This phone was earlier touted to be the 4G variant of Reno3 but the recent developments have confirmed the real identity of this phone to be Oppo A91. A few days ago, there was a leaked poster on Chinese social media site Weibo and the poster revealed that two new phones namely Oppo A8 and Oppo A91 are in the making.

The poster also leaked a few vital details like the presence of 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, VOOC 3.0 fast charging and 48MP camera. The TENAA listing had already confirmed that the primary sensor in the rear camera of the phone will be 48MP and the OS will be Android Pie instead of the latest Android 10, as can be seen in the Geekbench listing found today.

Also Read: OPPO Reno 3 Pro 5G (PCRM00 / PCRT00) TENAA Listing Appears with Preliminary Details

The leaked images of the phone on TENAA match with the images found in the poster, which once again confirms that Oppo PCPM00 and PCPT00 are indeed the variants of Oppo A91 smartphone.