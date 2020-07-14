Verizon Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, S20 5G UW, Galaxy J3 Mission & J3 Eclipse and LG Q70 Get June/July 2020 Patch Updates

The list of devices taken up by Verizon for software updates includes the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy S20 5G UW; from LG, the LG 70Q and Samsung Galaxy J3 Mission and Galaxy J3 Eclipse.

While some of these devices are being sent update patches for performance improvements, they all have the latest Android security updates included in the new software package.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy S20 5G UW

These latest Samsung Galaxy S series flagship smartphones are all up for performance improvements. As usual, Verizon does not provide the details of which areas are being taken up for performance enhancements. The regular practice is when users send their feedback on the phone’s working to the company, the fixes are worked on and added to the next update. All three devices are receiving their July 2020 Android security update patch as well.

Software Version for Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G – QP1A.190711.020.G988USQU1ATFG

Software Version for Galaxy S20+ 5G – QP1A.190711.020.G986USQU1ATFG

Software Version for Galaxy S20 5G UW – QP1A.190711.020.G981VSQU1ATFG

LG Q70

Verizon is sending in the first system update to the LG Q70 smartphone and it has the June 2020 Android security update patch, its latest. The phone has been around for almost 8 months now and this is the first update from Verizon’s end.

Software version for LG Q70™ – Q620VA10c

Samsung Galaxy J3 Mission and Samsung Galaxy J3 Eclipse

The mid-segment smartphone models, Samsung Galaxy J3 Mission and Galaxy J3 Eclipse are being sent their software updates by Verizon. Both these devices are receiving their latest June 2020 Android security update patches and no other updates.

Software version for Samsung Galaxy J3 Mission – M1AJQ.J327VPPVRS3BTF2

Software version for Samsung Galaxy J3 Eclipse – M1AJQ.J327VVRS3BTF2

Follow Samsung’s advice of keeping your devices charged. The phones should not switch off while the automatic download and installation of the updates are happening. It is also preferable to have the devices connected to Wi-Fi.