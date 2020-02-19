Verizon Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Gets Android 10; Note 10 series, S10 series, Note 8, Galaxy A50 and LG G7 ThinQ Receive Software Updates

Its software update time again at Verizon and there are 11 devices featured in this list. Except for one, the LG G7 ThinQ, the rest are all Samsung smartphones.
Of the Samsung devices, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is receiving firmware upgrade to the Android 10 OS. The remaining models are getting their Android Security updates of February 2020 through Verizon. The LG G7 ThinQ too is getting the February 2020 Android security update patch.
Samsung Galaxy Note 9
The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is receiving its firmware upgrade from Android 9 to the Android 10 OS. All the new features like Live Transcribe, Smart Reply, Improved Gestures, Camera UX and Focus Mode. Night Mode feature is now called the Dark Mode. Once downloaded and installed, you should be able to enjoy all these features on your device. The update patch includes the latest Android security patch of February 2020 as well.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ and Note 10+ 5G
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10, 10+ and Note 10+ 5G are all getting their February 2020 Android security update patch in this system update No. 6 from Verizon. All three models are also being provided with certain performance improvements as per the note attached to the update on the Verizon site.
Also Read: Verizon Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, Galaxy Tab S4 and LG G7 ThinQ Receive Software Updates
Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 5G, S10+, and Galaxy S10e
These are the 2019 Galaxy S series flagships and are getting their 12th system updates, except for the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G for which this is the ninth. Along with the latest February 2020 Android security update patches for the respective devices, there are performance improvements as well included in the patches.
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
This system update No. 27 from Verizon for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 contains only the latest February 2020 Android security update patch.
Also Read: Motorola Razr, Samsung Galaxy Watch (2 Variants) and Nokia 3V Receive Software Updates from Verizon
Samsung Galaxy A50
In the case of the Samsung Galaxy A50, again, Verizon mentions performance improvements being included, apart from the February 2020 Android security patch. This is system update No. 5 from Verizon for this model.
LG G7 ThinQ
The LG G7 ThinQ is receiving from Verizon the latest February 2020 Android security patch. This is the 12th time that Verizon is sending its system update OTA. The device is still running on the Android Pie version 9.0 and there are rumors that the South Korean company is working on upgrading the firmware to the Android 10 OS soon.