Verizon Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Gets Android 10; Note 10 series, S10 series, Note 8, Galaxy A50 and LG G7 ThinQ Receive Software Updates

Its software update time again at Verizon and there are 11 devices featured in this list. Except for one, the LG G7 ThinQ, the rest are all Samsung smartphones.

Of the Samsung devices, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is receiving firmware upgrade to the Android 10 OS. The remaining models are getting their Android Security updates of February 2020 through Verizon. The LG G7 ThinQ too is getting the February 2020 Android security update patch.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is receiving its firmware upgrade from Android 9 to the Android 10 OS. All the new features like Live Transcribe, Smart Reply, Improved Gestures, Camera UX and Focus Mode. Night Mode feature is now called the Dark Mode. Once downloaded and installed, you should be able to enjoy all these features on your device. The update patch includes the latest Android security patch of February 2020 as well.

Software Version: QP1A.190711.020.N960USQU3DTAA

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ and Note 10+ 5G

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10, 10+ and Note 10+ 5G are all getting their February 2020 Android security update patch in this system update No. 6 from Verizon. All three models are also being provided with certain performance improvements as per the note attached to the update on the Verizon site.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Note 10 : QP1A.190711.020.N970USQU2BTA9

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus: QP1A.190711.020.N975USQU2BTA9

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G : QP1A.190711.020.N976VVRU2BTA9

Also Read: Verizon Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, Galaxy Tab S4 and LG G7 ThinQ Receive Software Updates

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 5G, S10+, and Galaxy S10e

These are the 2019 Galaxy S series flagships and are getting their 12th system updates, except for the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G for which this is the ninth. Along with the latest February 2020 Android security update patches for the respective devices, there are performance improvements as well included in the patches.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10e : QP1A.190711.020.G973USQU3CTB1

Software Version for Galaxy S10 5G : QP1A.190711.020.G977UVRU4BTB2

Software Version for Galaxy S10 Plus: QP1A.190711.020.G975USQU3CTB1

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

This system update No. 27 from Verizon for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 contains only the latest February 2020 Android security update patch.

Software Version: PPR1.180610.011.N950USQ7DTA4

Also Read: Motorola Razr, Samsung Galaxy Watch (2 Variants) and Nokia 3V Receive Software Updates from Verizon

Samsung Galaxy A50

In the case of the Samsung Galaxy A50, again, Verizon mentions performance improvements being included, apart from the February 2020 Android security patch. This is system update No. 5 from Verizon for this model.

Software Version: PPR1.180610.011.A505USQU3ASL6

LG G7 ThinQ

The LG G7 ThinQ is receiving from Verizon the latest February 2020 Android security patch. This is the 12th time that Verizon is sending its system update OTA. The device is still running on the Android Pie version 9.0 and there are rumors that the South Korean company is working on upgrading the firmware to the Android 10 OS soon.

Software Version: G710VM20f