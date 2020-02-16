Verizon Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, Galaxy Tab S4 and LG G7 ThinQ Receive Software Updates

Verizon’s latest set of software updates are going out to the LG G7 ThinQ, Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge.

All these devices are receiving their respective Android security patches. No other changes are being brought about currently by Verizon for these devices.

Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge

The Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge are smartphones released by the South Korean company almost 4 years earlier, in March 2016. So it is not surprising that the devices have received 31 system updates earlier and this one is the 32nd. Moreover, these devices may be on a quarterly Android security update plans since the two smartphones are receiving their December 2019 update.

Software Version for samsung Galaxy S7 : R16NW.G930VVRSBCTA1

Software Version for samsung galaxy S7 Edge : R16NW.G935VVRSBCTA1

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4

The update from Verizon for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 contains the Android security patch level of January 2020. This is the system update No.9 for this device from Verizon.

Software Version: PPR1.180610.011.T837VVRU4BTA4

LG G7 ThinQ

The LG G7 ThinQ was LG’s 2018 flagship release and the device, at that time, was on Android Oreo, version 8 of the operating system. The upgrade to the Android Pie version 9.0 was made by Verizon last year. Reports indicate that on the other carrier in the US, the device is still running on the Android Oreo OS and it is only now that Sprint is planning to upgrade it to Pie. The consensus among experts is that there must be a uniform policy on software upgrades and some users should not be made to suffer since they chose a particular carrier or bought a specific device.

As far as Verizon is concerned, this is the system update No. 12 for the LG G7 ThinQ and it is getting the February Android security patch from the carrier.

Software Version: G710VM20f

The software versions given under each of the devices are to help you check on your device if the update has been downloaded and installed. If they have not been installed you can do it manually by going to Settings and checking the software version and tapping on the update button.