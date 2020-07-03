Verizon Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, A10e, A20, A21, J3, J3 V, LG G8 ThinQ, V50 ThinQ, Moto Z4 and Moto e6 Get Software Updates

Verizon’s system update list for this week has different brands and models.

This list includes the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, Samsung Galaxy A20, Galaxy A21,Galaxy A10e, Galaxy J3 (3 rd Gen) and J3V (3 rd Gen) from the South Korean giant.

From the South Korean brand, there are the LG G8 ThinQ and LG V50 ThinQ 5G.

The third brand to feature in these updates is Motorola with its Moto Z4 and Motorola Moto E6.

Read on to know the changes being brought about in these devices through the respective updates.

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Verizon says this Galaxy S series flagship device from Samsung is getting some performance improvements besides the latest Android security update patch of June 2020.

Software Version: QP1A.190711.020.G977UVRU4CTEA

Samsung Galaxy A20

This system update No. 5 from Verizon for the 2019 release Samsung Galaxy A20 upgrades the firmware to Android 10 and brings along all the new features the latest Android version has. The Android security update patch level May 2020 is also included in this update.

Software Version: QP1A.190711.020.A205USQU5BTE6

Samsung Galaxy A21

The current update for the Samsung Galaxy A21 contains only the latest Android security update patch of June 2020.

Software Version: QP1A.190711.020.A215USQU1ATF4

Samsung Galaxy A10e

The Samsung Galaxy A10e too is getting upgraded to the Android 10 OS through this system update from Verizon. Users can start enjoying all the new features of the OS once this update is installed. The latest Android security update patch of May 2020 is also included in the file.

Software Version: PPR1.180610.011.A102USQS6ATC2

Samsung Galaxy J3 (3rd Generation) and Galaxy J3V (3rd Generation)

This is the tenth time the Samsung Galaxy J3 and Galaxy J3V of 3rd Generation are receiving their system update from Verizon. This update is only to bring the Android security patch level up to June 2020.

Version for SamsungGalaxy J3 (3rd Generation) : PPR1.180610.011.J337VPPVRS7BTF1

Version for SamsungGalaxy J3V (3rd Generation) : PPR1.180610.011.J337VVRS7BTF1

LG G8 ThinQ and LG V50 ThinQ 5G

The two LG smartphones, LG G8 ThinQ and LG V50 ThinQ 5G are also getting only the latest Android security update patches for the month of June 2020.

Software Version for LG G8 ThinQ: G820UM20e

Software Version for LG V50 ThinQ 5G: V450VM20d

Motorola Moto Z4

Verizon calls this the system update No. 6.5 for the Moto Z4 and there are many changes being included in it. A Bluetooth audio issue has been fixed; Verizon Call Filter Application has been improved with bugs eliminated; A new Smart Update feature has been included and improvements have been made in the user interface as well.

Software Version: QDF30.130-42-5

Motorola Moto E6

The update for the Motorola Moto E6 has just the latest Android security update patch for June 2020 and nothing else.

Software Version: PCBS29.73-81-13

All devices users whose smartphone figures in this list must follow the instructions from Verizon. Keep the phone’s battery fully charged and connected to a Wi-Fi source. Those whose devices are receiving firmware upgrade to the Android 10 OS must check there is enough storage room left in their devices since the software upgrade files tend to be large in size.