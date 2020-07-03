Verizon Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, A10e, A20, A21, J3, J3 V, LG G8 ThinQ, V50 ThinQ, Moto Z4 and Moto e6 Get Software Updates

Verizon’s system update list for this week has different brands and models.
- This list includes the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, Samsung Galaxy A20, Galaxy A21,Galaxy A10e, Galaxy J3 (3rd Gen) and J3V (3rd Gen) from the South Korean giant.
- From the South Korean brand, there are the LG G8 ThinQ and LG V50 ThinQ 5G.
- The third brand to feature in these updates is Motorola with its Moto Z4 and Motorola Moto E6.
Read on to know the changes being brought about in these devices through the respective updates.
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
Verizon says this Galaxy S series flagship device from Samsung is getting some performance improvements besides the latest Android security update patch of June 2020.
Samsung Galaxy A20
This system update No. 5 from Verizon for the 2019 release Samsung Galaxy A20 upgrades the firmware to Android 10 and brings along all the new features the latest Android version has. The Android security update patch level May 2020 is also included in this update.
Samsung Galaxy A21
The current update for the Samsung Galaxy A21 contains only the latest Android security update patch of June 2020.
Also Read: Verizon Samsung Galaxy S10, S10e, S10+ and Galaxy Tab S6, Tab S5e, Tab A (8.4) Receive June 2020 Software Patch Updates
Samsung Galaxy A10e
The Samsung Galaxy A10e too is getting upgraded to the Android 10 OS through this system update from Verizon. Users can start enjoying all the new features of the OS once this update is installed. The latest Android security update patch of May 2020 is also included in the file.
Samsung Galaxy J3 (3rd Generation) and Galaxy J3V (3rd Generation)
This is the tenth time the Samsung Galaxy J3 and Galaxy J3V of 3rd Generation are receiving their system update from Verizon. This update is only to bring the Android security patch level up to June 2020.
LG G8 ThinQ and LG V50 ThinQ 5G
The two LG smartphones, LG G8 ThinQ and LG V50 ThinQ 5G are also getting only the latest Android security update patches for the month of June 2020.
Also Read: Verizon Samsung Galaxy S10, S10e, S10+ and Galaxy Tab S6, Tab S5e, Tab A (8.4) Receive June 2020 Software Patch Updates
Motorola Moto Z4
Verizon calls this the system update No. 6.5 for the Moto Z4 and there are many changes being included in it. A Bluetooth audio issue has been fixed; Verizon Call Filter Application has been improved with bugs eliminated; A new Smart Update feature has been included and improvements have been made in the user interface as well.
Motorola Moto E6
The update for the Motorola Moto E6 has just the latest Android security update patch for June 2020 and nothing else.
All devices users whose smartphone figures in this list must follow the instructions from Verizon. Keep the phone’s battery fully charged and connected to a Wi-Fi source. Those whose devices are receiving firmware upgrade to the Android 10 OS must check there is enough storage room left in their devices since the software upgrade files tend to be large in size.