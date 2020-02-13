Oppo Find X2 Pro with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 12GB RAM and Android 10 Spotted on Geekbench

Oppo Find X2 Pro with model number CPH2025 has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website revealing important specs.

The processor of the phone is denoted by the codename ‘kona’, which is for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 chipset. The Geekbench listing confirms the presence of 12GB RAM and Android 10 OS in the phone. The phone has scored 913 and 3308 in single and multi core scores on Geekbench.

Multiple leaks have surfaced on these devices including a screen protector that popped up online recently. It showed the presence of punch hole display on the top left corner and it also hinted that the screen will be curved around the edges. The phone’s display size is expected to be 6.5 inches diagonally. Both phones will boast of OLED display.

Also Read: [Updated: Oppo Reno S & Find X2 Pro] Oppo Smartphones CPH2015 and CPH2025 Certified in Russia

Oppo’s CEO Brian Shen has been constantly leaking features of the phones in his social media messages. The most recent one was on February 9 when he confirmed the presence of 120Hz refresh rate, 2K display resolution (QHD+) and HDR display with up to 1200 nits brightness.

This is my kind of ‘Flagship’ 🤓 🎞️ 120Hz Refresh rate

📺 2k Resolution

😋 240Hz Sampling

🔁 SDR to HDR conversion

🔆 HDR up to 1200nits brightness

📊 100% DCI-P3 — Brian Shen (@BrianShenYiRen) February 9, 2020

Regarding the camera, we can expect the new 48MP IMX689 sensor from Sony to be fitted in the rear camera module. This sensor has the ability for omni-directional autofocus. Other than this sensor, we can also expect the presence of an ultrawide sensor and a 13MP telephoto sensor that can offer up to 5X hybrid zoom. The phones will have a super highspeed 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charger.

The phones have already bagged multiple certifications across the globe in various countries. Oppo Find X2 and X2 Pro phones are going to be made official on February 22.