Xiaomi Black Shark 3 (KLE-A0) with 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 865 SoC and Android 10 Appears on Geekbench

Xiaomi Black Shark 3 is the upcoming gaming smartphone from Xiaomi and it’s the successor of Black Shark 2 released last year.

The phone is identified by the model number KLE-A0 and it has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website today. The phone has shown up with strong single and multi core scores of 4302 and 12448 respectively. This is on par with top flagship phones from various brands.

The operating system is Android 10 and the phone has a 12GB RAM in it. This phone is expected to have a 16GB RAM variant as well. The phone was certified recently in the Chinese certification website CCC, which revealed that the phone would have a super fast 65W charger. Black Shark 3 is expected to come with a huge battery of 5000 mAh.

A message was shared through Black Shark’s official account on the Chinese social networking platform Weibo last month. It confirmed that the phone would support 5G band and that the battery of 5000 mAh will be fully charged in just 38 minutes, thanks to the 65W charger. The display will have 2K resolution with variable refresh rates which lets users pick between 60Hz, 90Hz and 120Hz.

Xiaomi was one of the first companies to offer an exclusive gaming smartphone named Black Shark. After successful sales, it released Black Shark 2 last year which was again received well. Xiaomi is now readying the third iteration of the phone and it has been working on it for the past few months. We can expect Xiaomi Black Shark 3 to be released next month as Black Shark 2 was unveiled in March last year. Let’s see how the market receives this phone.