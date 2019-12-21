Verizon Upgrades Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ and Note 10+ 5G to Android 10; Moto G6 Play Gets Update

The software upgrade to the Android 10 OS by the US carriers is happening thick and fast.

Verizon is now sending the firmware upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ and the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G. Besides the changes being brought about to the latest version of the Android OS, the December Android security update patch is also included for these two devices. The Motorola Moto G6 Play too is getting its system update from Verizon in this lot.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is receiving its fourth system update from Verizon and it brings the software upgrade to Android 10. Live Transcribe, Smart Reply, improved Gestures and Camera UX, and Focus Mode are some of the key features getting added with this update. The naming of the Night Mode has since been altered to Dark Mode.

Verizon has added another feature in this update called Bring Your Own Device or BYOD. Under this, if you are subscribed to any other carrier and wish to switch to Verizon, you will need to insert a Verizon SIM in your Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, and it will be automatically activated within the Verizon network.

The latest December Android security update patch is included in this update file.

Software Version: QP1A.190711.020.N976VVRU2BSL7

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G

The changes being brought about in the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G through this fourth system update from Verizon is identical to the one described above for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. The Android security update patch from Google of December is also included in this update.

Software Version: QP1A.190711.020.N976VVRU2BSL7

Motorola Moto G6 Play

The Moto G6 Play gets its system update No.9 from Verizon. This time, the only file included in this is the Android security update patch dated December 1, 2019 and nothing more.

Software Version: PDPS29.118-67-3

Verizon had earlier sent the upgrade to the Android 10 OS for its Samsung Galaxy S10 series smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and the Galaxy S10e. The South Korean company may decide which of its other devices will be eligible to receive the software upgrade and when. The software upgrade to the Android OS on all Samsung devices is invariably accompanied by the One UI 2.0 skin that has been built on the Android 10 OS.