Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, M11, A11 and Mysterious SM-A465F Certified in India

New Samsung phones such as Galaxy M11 (SM-M115F/DS), Galaxy A11 (SM-A115F/DS), SM-A465F and Galaxy Fold 2 (SM-F700F/DS) phones have received approval from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in India.

The certification of these phones reveals that sooner or later Samsung will be debuting them in India.

The BIS certifications of the above mentioned phones have not revealed any information on their specs. However, the approvals indicate that Samsung is working on bringing those devices to India soon.

Rumors have it that the starting models of the Galaxy A-series phone arriving in the year 2020 will have internal storage of 64 GB. So, it remains to be seen whether the Galaxy A11 has a 64 GB or 32 GB base model.

As far as Galaxy M11 is concerned, it is expected to come with a native storage of 32 GB. Speaking of M-series, the South Korean company is also rumored to be working on Galaxy M31. The base model of the phone may have a built-in storage of 64 GB.

Recently, the images of the alleged Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 had surfaced on Weibo. The images revealed that the foldable device features a clamshell design. However, there is no confirmation on whether the BIS approved SM-F700F/DS could be the same device that appeared in leaked images. The identity of the SM-A465F phone is not known yet.

Apart from the aforementioned devices, there is another mystery Samsung phone with model number SM-G407F that was approved by BIS in April. Some reports have claimed that the SM-G407F could be the Galaxy XCover 5 smartphone, but there is no new information on it yet.

Speaking of XCover, a smartphone with model number SM-G715F/DS, which is allegedly the XCover Pro, was recently approved by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the U.S. The phone is rumored to arrive with specs like 6.3-inch display, Exynos 9611 chipset, 4 GB of RAM, Android 10 OS, 15W fast charging, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.