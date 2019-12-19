OPPO Reno3 5G (PDCM00) Geekbench Listing Reveals Dimensity 1000L’s performance

The upcoming OPPO Reno3 5G that has PDCM00 model number has surfaced on Geekbench.

It is already known that it will be the first-ever phone to arrive with the all new Dimensity 1000L chipset by MediaTek. The Geekbench listing has shown the performance prowess of the new MediaTek SoC.

Also Read: [Updated: Images] OPPO Reno 3 Pro 5G (PCRM00 / PCRT00) TENAA Listing Appears with Full Specifications

Recently, the OPPO Reno3 Pro (PCRM00) 5G smartphone was spotted on Geekbench with some of its key specs. The Snapdragon 765G and 8 GB RAM powered phone was found to be loaded with Android 10 OS. In the single-core test of Geekbench, it had scored 2847 points and it reached 7686 points in the multi-core test.

The Dimensity 1000L OPPO Reno3 has recorded an impressive single-core score of 3193 points on Geekbench. It has recorded a score of 9918 in the multi-core test of the benchmarking platform. The Dimensity 1000L is mentioned with its MT6885Z/CZA model number on Geekbench. The SoC has a base frequency of 2.00GHz. The SoC is coupled with 8 GB of RAM.

The phone runs on Android 10 OS. There is a possibility that the Reno3 5G and Reno3 Pro 5G phones will be the first OPPO phones to arrive with ColorOS 7 based Android 10 OS.

Also Read: Oppo A91 (PCPM00) with MediaTek’s Helio P70 SoC, 8GB RAM and Android 9 Appears on Geekbench

OPPO Reno3 5G Specifications

The Reno3 5G’s TENAA listing has confirmed that it has 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with in-screen fingerprint sensor. The phone is fueled by the 4,025mAh battery. It is expected to arrive with 30W fast charging technology. For shooting selfies, it has a front camera of 32-megapixels.

The rear shell of the phone is fitted with a 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel quad camera system. The handset is expected to arrive with an internal storage capacity of 128 GB and it will lack support for microSD card slot.