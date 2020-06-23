Vivo 2010 Appears on Geekbench with Helio P35 SoC; It’s a Rebranded Vivo Y17

Vivo 2010 smartphone has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website today confirming its mid range specs.

Vivo 2010 has scored 166 points in single core score and 993 points in multi core score on Geekbench. It has 4GB RAM and an octacore processor that clocks at 2.3GHz. The processor is denoted by ‘k65v1_65_bsp’ and MT6765V/CB, which is none other than MediaTek Helio P35 chipset.

The specs and performance of the phone on Geekbench matches with that of Vivo Y17 that was released in April 2019. In Geekbench 5 database, Vivo V17, with model number Vivo 1902, measured 165 and 965 points. The performance of Vivo 2010 seems to be slightly better than Vivo Y17 but the specs are pretty much the same including the RAM capacity.

Also Read: Vivo X60s 5G (V2006) and Vivo 2004 Appear in Geekbench Listings

The main logic behind confirming this to be a rebranded version of Vivo Y17 is the fact that the model number had recently appeared in the Google Play supported devices list suggesting that it could be Vivo 1902 and the Geekbench appearance today has pretty much confirmed it.

Just yesterday, we found two other upcoming Vivo phones appear in the Geekbench platform. One of them had the model number Vivo 2004 and it was found to be a mid range device with Snapdragon 675 SoC. This phone’s appearance in Geekbench confirmed the presence of 8GB RAM and Android 10 OS in it.

Also Read: [Updated:] Vivo Y30i (Vivo 2009) and Vivo Y12i (Vivo 2007) Bag Approval in Indonesia

Another phone was Vivo X60s 5G with model number Vivo V2006. This seemed to be a higher end phone with better scores and specs in Geekbench. The clock speed of the processor hinted that it could belong to Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Other upcoming phones include Vivo Y12i with model number Vivo 2007 and Vivo Y30i with model number Vivo 2019. We can expect all these phones to be released in Q3 and Q4 of 2020.