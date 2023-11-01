Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Pack Owners Will Receive a Major Benefit Before It Is Taken Off

While Founder’s Pack will be removed soon, players still have the time to make good use of it!

Those who own the Disney Dreamlight Valley Founder’s Pack shall be entitled to get their hands on the cosmetics from the soon-to-be-launched Gold Edition of the game without paying anything. Purchasing the early access version of the life sim would provide players with this benefit.

Disney Dreamlight Valley fans were treated to a 15-month-long preview period and now, they will get to see a full-fledged launch. The Founder’s Packs of the game grants players access to its early access version which shall be up for grabs till December 4. Players still have the opportunity to choose from as many as three Disney Dreamlight Valley Founder’s Packs. While the base game costs $29.99, the Ultimate Edition of the game has been priced at $69.98.

According to Gameloft, all the owners of the Founder’s Pack will get access to exclusive cosmetics that will be made available in the game’s Gold Edition at zero cost. Apart from the Flowery Summer Cottage House style, the digital goodies comprise of the Flowery Capybara animal companion and two Artist’s Overalls costumes. If a player purchases any of the three Founder’s Pack tiers, they will get 2,500 extra Moonstones.

The inbox system of the game is where players can expect to receive these bonuses. The process of acquiring the new cosmetics and complementary Moonstone pack would be very similar to getting one’s hands on the Disney Dreamlight Valley Founder’s Packs. Players will be required to participate in the introductory Story Quest that shall involve them helping Merlin clear out a bunch of Night Thorns. When a player manages to do this successfully, they can expect to be rewarded with a house of their own. This house will have a mailbox which is of great significance.

The early adopters, who interact with the letterbox, will get the opportunity to get their hands on the Founder’s Packs till December 4. To get access to the Gold Edition cosmetics and 2,500 Moonstones, this is important to be done. Players will find the extra freebies in the in-game email.

These bonuses, which have been announced very recently, make it clear that Gameloft has plans to bank on the Founder’s Pack purchases till the time Disney Dreamlight Valley gets an official release. Since life sim won’t be made available as a free-to-play property upon its launch, interested players should try and purchase it before December 5.