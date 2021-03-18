Vivo iQOO U3x (V2106A) TENAA, 3C Certified; TKDN Approves Vivo V2039 and V2050

A new Vivo phone with model number V2106A was recently approved by the TENAA and 3C authorities of China. It seems that the phone could be the upcoming Vivo iQOO U3x smartphone.

On the other hand, two new Vivo phones namely Vivo V2039 and Vivo V2050 have received approval from Indonesia’s TKDN authority.

The Vivo V2106A listing at TENAA reveals that it measures 164.5 x 75.35 x 8.4mm. It has a 6.58-inch screen, which appears to be equipped with a waterdrop notch. Its rear side has a square-shaped module with two cameras and an LED flash unit inside it. It runs on Android 11 OS.

The V2106A also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The 3C appearance of the phone revealed that it may arrive with support for 18W fast charging. Also, it carries support for 5G connectivity.

Earlier today, a tipster revealed that the Vivo iQOO U3x will come with specs like 90Hz refresh rate screen, a 13-megapixel dual-camera system, Snapdragon 480 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. These specs and the design of the smartphone indicate that it may arrive as a rebranded edition of the Vivo Y31s 5G, which launched in China in January. The U3x may carry a starting price of 1,000 Yuan ($154) in the home market.

The Vivo Y31s 5G offers other specs like an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, an FHD+ resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, 4 GB / 6 GB of RAM, and a native storage of 128 GB.

Vivo V2039 and Vivo V2050

Coming to other phones that have appeared at TKDN, the V2039 has been recently spotted at Google Play Console along with V2034 model number, which belongs to the Vivo Y20A smartphone. Hence, it appears that the V2039 could be a rebadged version of the Vivo Y20A. Unfortunately, there is no information available about the Vivo V2050 smartphone.

