Vivo iQOO Z7 Pro 5G (I2213) Certified in Indonesia

Vivo iQOO Z7 Pro 5G is among the three phones in the iQOO Z7 series that will be launched within the next few weeks.

iQOO Z7 5G and iQOO Z7x are the other models in this series and they have the model numbers V2270A and V2272A respectively. In some South-east Asian markets like India and Indonesia, there will only be two variants namely Vivo iQOO Z7 Pro 5G and iQOO Z7 5G. Their model numbers have already been found to be I2213 and I2207 respectively.

The Z7 Pro 5G is the phone that has been approved by Indonesia’s telecom approval body TKDN. It doesn’t reveal any specs about the phone other than the support for both 4G and 5G bands.

Specs and Features

Vivo iQOO Z7 Pro 5G is expected to have a 6.58-inch FHD IPS display with 1080×2408 pixel resolution. It will have a triple rear camera setup with a primary sensor of 64MP which is a wide-angle sensor and two other sensors of 8MP and 2MP for ultrawide and macro respectively. The selfie camera sensor is expected to have a 32MP wide angle capability.

The phone is likely to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chipset and will have 8GB RAM support. The chipset will be supported by Adreno 640 GPU for handling graphics capabilities. It will ship with Android 12 OS. The internal memory capacity will be 128GB minimum and there could also be support for 256GB storage. The phone will have a 4800 mAh battery with USB Type-C supported charger.

In addition to this, the phone will have several other sensors like Proximity, Light, Accelerometer and connectivity options like Wi-Fi, A-GPS and Infrared.

iQOO Z7 Series Release Date

While there is no official confirmation yet, it’s speculated to be released on March 5, 2023. We have to wait for more leaks, rumors or certifications to know the confirmed specs of the devices. Stay tuned for updates.