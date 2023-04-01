Vivo T2, T2x 5G Could be Rebranded Vivo Y100 and Y56 5G; Certified Alongside Vivo Y78+

New Vivo smartphones including Vivo T2 5G (V2240), Vivo T2x 5G (V2253), and Vivo Y78+ (V2271A) have appeared in the Google Play Supported Devices list.

The names of these phones have appeared along with the model numbers as well.

Based on the model numbers, Vivo T2 series phones seem to be rebranded versions of other phones that were released a couple of months ago. They are expected to be launched in India this month.

Vivo T2 5G (Rebranded Vivo Y100 5G?)

Vivo T2 5G has the model number V2240. It has another model number mentioned next to it, V2222. Usually, this means the phones are quite similar to each other. Vivo V2222 has already appeared in the same certification with the name Vivo Y100A, which could be a variant of the Vivo Y100 released in February this year. So we can expect Vivo T2 to have specs matching with Vivo Y100.

Vivo T2x 5G (Rebranded Vivo Y56 5G?)

Vivo T2x 5G, which has the model number V2253, also has V2225 mentioned as another model number. V2225 belongs to Vivo Y56 5G which was also released in February this year. So this could be another rebranded phone heading towards the Indian subcontinent.

Vivo Y78+ 5G (Vivo V2271A)

Vivo Y78+ 5G is the next Y-series phone from Vivo and is expected to be released in China sometime this month. The model number is V2271A. Usually, devices that have model numbers with the suffix ‘A’ are usually for the Chinese region. The device may later be launched in other markets with the same name or probably with different names, as rebranded versions. Vivo Y78 has been rumored to launch in India for quite some time now. This same model has also bagged China’s CCC certification recently with 44W charging support. It’s expected to feature a 5000 mAh battery.