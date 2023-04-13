GTA 6 Leaks: Rockstar Might Have Just Confirmed The Vice City Leaks

While the September 2022 GTA 6 leaks took everyone by surprise, everybody was waiting for Rockstar to respond to them.

The entire gaming industry was in shock when the infamous GTA 6 leaks came to the fore last year in September. Fans, of course, were ecstatic to come across material that offered them a glimpse into the world of GTA 6. While Rockstar Games confirmed the fact that there has been a leak, it refrained from commenting on the authenticity of the leaked material and whether they were connected to GTA 6.

According to Gaming Insider, a gaming insider who goes by the Twitter handle @that1detectiv3, shared a bunch of images and made a claim about the developing team at Rockstar Games using them strategically as teasers for GTA 6.

On April 7, 2023, a Twitter thread was shared by Gaming Detective. Through this particular thread, Gaming Detective discussed a couple of instances wherein the gaming publisher teased GTA 6 or some of the elements related to it. The insider has claimed that Rockstar Games has been teasing the game since 2021, right after the launch of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.

Every official GTA 6 teaser Rockstar has given us so far: – Floridian or South American city skyline on taxi shirt

– Miami helicopter in Christmas video

– Remade eCola logo (seen in September leaks)

– Vice City Metro Mule livery

– Vice City Mambas livery pic.twitter.com/t6OInDQHfu — Gaming Detective (@that1detectiv3) April 7, 2023

Here is a list of the teasers, which Gaming Detective claims, Rockstar has put up so far:

Miami Helicopter

Rockstar Games had posted a Holiday promo video on December 23, 2022 which offered a glimpse of a helicopter model that looked quite similar to the police choppers that move around in Miami. Gaming Detective says that since the Vice City map revolves around Miami, this can be considered a ‘subtle teaser’ from Rockstar.

Taxi Shirt

As per Gaming Detective, the Downtown Cab Co. Revere Collar shirt boasts a unique skyline that is not seen in any of the GTA games. According to the insider, this could either be a South American city skyline or an American skyline. Strong rumors about such a skyline being a part of GTA 6.

Gaming Detective has listed out a few other elements from the GTA 6 leaks that have been teased by Rockstar. Some of these elements include a Vice City Mambas livery, a Vice City Metro Mule livery and the HotringEveron.