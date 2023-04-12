Vivo Y78+ 5G (V2271A) Benchmarked with Snapdragon 695 SoC and 12GB RAM

Vivo Y78+ smartphone with model number V2271A has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website today.

The phone has scored 670 and 1976 for single and multi-core performances. There’s 6GB RAM present in the phone. The processor that’s powering the device is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 SoC which can be identified by the codename ‘holi’. While Snapdragon 480+ also shares the codename ‘holi’, the Snapdragon 695 uses the latest A78 cores and Adreno 619 GPU instead of A76 cores and Adreno 619L GPU seen in Snapdragon 480+ chipset.

Recently, Vivo T2 5G smartphone with model number V2240 was seen on the Geekbench website ahead of release with the same chipset. The scores were similar as well. So we can expect Vivo Y78+ to perform on par with the T2 5G smartphone.

Vivo Y78+ has already appeared on a few certification sites, including China’s TENAA and CCC and also on the Google Play Supported Devices list. The listings reveal the presence of a triple rear camera setup and a 4900 mAh battery capacity. The charging speed supported is 44W. Apart from this, no other specs of the phone have been revealed so far.

Vivo is also expected to release Vivo Y78 smartphone, the vanilla model, in certain markets like India. Vivo Y78 is believed to have the model number V2223 but hasn’t been spotted in other certifications yet.

Vivo Y78+ is expected to be released during April but we’re not sure about the exact date yet. However, the presence of the device in the Google Play Supported Devices list indicates that it’s gearing up for the launch soon. It could also release in other markets with a different name.