Vivo X100s Key Specifications Leaked; To be Powered by Dimensity 9300 SoC

Vivo launched two smartphones namely the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro in China last month.

These phones were equipped with a curved OLED display and a Dimensity 9300 SoC. Currently, the lineup includes two devices but rumors suggest that Vivo will soon release the affordably priced Vivo X100s and Vivo X100 Pro+ as the third and fourth phones in this series.

Expected specifications of Vivo X100s

Vivo is likely to unveil X100s at a launch event in China. The launch event will be conducted in the first quarter of the year 2024. Reputed Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station has posted some of the expected specs of the smartphone on Weibo.

According to his post, Vivo X100s will have the same Dimensity 9300 Soc. It will have a 6.78-inch large display (with 8T OLED panel), 1.5K resolution, and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is also expected to come with a 5000mAh battery that will support fast charging (at 120W or 80W).

Other rumored specs suggest that the phone is likely to have a triple rear camera system. The main sensor will be a Sony IMX920 (50MP resolution) with optical image stabilization (OIS) support. This camera system will also include a 64MP OV64B periscope telephoto lens and a 50MP JN1 ultrawide lens. There are no details yet about the selfie camera. However, it may have a built-in 32MP front-facing camera.

Vivo has not yet officially confirmed the X100s and its release date. Vivo X90 smartphone was launched on 22nd November 2022, and the Vivo X90s was launched on 26th June 2023. It is expected that the Vivo X100s will follow a similar pattern for its release this year.

Vivo to release X100 Pro+ smartphone

The company is also likely to release the Vivo X100 Pro+ smartphone, which will be the top-end variant in this lineup. It is anticipated to have a huge 200MP periscope telephoto lens that supports 200x digital zoom.

During the launch event of Vivo X100s, the company may reveal the X100 Pro+ smartphone. Some reports suggest that the company may reveal the X100 Pro+ smartphone in the second quarter of 2024.