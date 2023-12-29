Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Bags Bluetooth SIG and Google Play Certifications

Samsung is working on to launch the newest Galaxy Tab Active 5 soon.

Before its launch, the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 as well as Active 5 5G are featured on the Bluetooth SIG and Google Play Certifications.

From the Bluetooth certification, we can only find the model numbers and the official moniker. As is the case with this certification, we don’t get any specs about the smartphone. On the Bluetooth SIG certification listing, the Active 5 and Active 5 5G variants appeared with model numbers – SM-X300, SM-X306B/N, and SM-X308U/B respectively.

The same set of model numbers have also appeared in the Google Play Supported Devices list, along with the monikers.

In addition to the Bluetooth SIG and Google Play Certifications, the tablet was also featured on the well-known Geekbench database. On this database, the model number that appeared was SM-X306B. The result of the single-core test showed a 1022 score and the result of the multi-core test showed a score of 2815.

The tablet will be powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset and this was confirmed by the codename ‘s5e8835’ found in the Geekbench listing. Furthermore, the listing also confirmed that the tablet will include 6GB RAM and will operate on Android 14.

The appearance of the tablet on the FCC certification revealed that it will support 128GB internal storage and microSD (up to 64GB). Besides, it will come with an S-Pen support and a 15W charger.

The previous leaks suggest that the tablet will come with a 10,000 mAh battery. In addition to these, no other information is revealed about the forthcoming Galaxy Tab Active 5 tablet. But we will likely have more details in the upcoming days.

The predecessor of the Galaxy Tab Active5 is the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro. It boasts a 10.1 inches large TFT LCD that supports 1920 x 1200 pixels resolution. The display is equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Moreover, Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro operates on the Snapdragon 778G chipset. An Adreno 642L GPU is included. Two available storage configurations are 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.