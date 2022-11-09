Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Hero of Justice Pack 1 To Be Released Soon

Bandai Namco Entertainment, the popular video game publisher based in Japan, continues to be serious about its plans to promote Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 further.

The gaming publisher is getting ready to launch Hero of Justice Pack 1 very soon. Just like the earlier content releases, this particular pack will introduce new characters to the game.

Players can look forward to the arrival of Gamma 1, Gamma 2 and Gohan from the film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, which released recently. The pack will also feature a bunch of other content that will keep players thoroughly engaged. The highlight of the pack, of course, will be the new characters.

Also Read: Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Reveals Two Characters From Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

Launched in October 2016, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 almost arrived as a surprise for fans as Dragon Ball Xenoverse had released just a year back in 2015. The game was yet another addition to the 3D fighting games that have been introduced as a part of the Dragon Ball universe. These games give players the opportunity to fight battles as some of the most popular characters in the game. Through these battles, players also get to witness some of the most volatile environments in the game.

The upcoming content pack, as stated earlier, revolves around Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and inserts three popular film characters into the game. Androids Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 will be the new characters being introduced to the game. Gohan, as we got to see in the film, will be brought into the game as a variant of a character that existed earlier.

Get the Hero of Justice Pack Set to unlock your inner super hero on November 10th! Pack 1 features Gamma 1, Gamma 2, and Gohan (DBS Super Hero)! Hero of Justice Pack 2 coming soon 👀! Celebrate tons of new content in this epic DLC for DRAGON BALL: XENOVERSE 2! pic.twitter.com/2LveJVEb55 — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) November 8, 2022

Released in June this year, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is the second film in the Super series after Dragon Ball Super: Broly which came out in 2018. The film had several elements inspired from the Red Ribbon Army Saga that was launched as a part of the original Dragon Ball series. A similar approach, as fans would know, was adopted by the Xenoverse 2.

Also Read: Bamboo Wood In Minecraft 1.20 Opens Up The Possibility For Several Other Wood Types

When the Hero of Justice Pack 1 releases, fans would naturally start wondering all that Bandai Namco would incorporate in Pack 2. Given how vast Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is, Bandai Namco will never run out of elements that it can pull out and use to prop up Pack 2. If they seek inspiration from the film, one can expect the two popular characters Cell Max and Piccolo to be included in Pack 2.