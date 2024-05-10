Vivo Y03 (V2406) and Vivo V40 Pro (V2347) Spotted in Certifications Ahead of Launch

Several upcoming smartphones from Vivo have appeared on various certification websites recently.

The Vivo Y03 bearing the model number V2406 appeared on the Bluetooth SIG certification website. On the other hand, the Vivo V40 Pro was spotted with the model number V2347 on UK’s EE website.

The Vivo Y03 was launched in the Indonesian market last month. The new listing could mean that plans are on for a global release of the smartphone.

Vivo Y03 and Vivo Y18s

According to the listing, both smartphones support Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The earlier Vivo Y03 variant with the model number V2332 has an IPS LCD 6.5-inch display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and HD+ resolution. The smartphone is backed by a 5000 mAh battery with 15 W fast charging support.

The handset houses 4 GB DDR4 RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage along with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC chipset under the hood. It runs on the manufacturer’s FunTouch OS 14, which is based on Android 14.

Also Read: Vivo Y03 (V2332) and Vivo V30 Lite/Y100 4G (V2342) Bag Multiple Certifications

The smartphone incorporates a QVGA lens and a 13 MP camera on its back while there is a 5 MP selfie camera in the front. The smartphone has an IP 54 camera along with support for dual SIM, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

The Vivo Y03 was also spotted on the Google Play Console Supported Devices List with the model number V2406.

As for the Vivo Y18s, the smartphone has not made its presence online so far. Hence, there is no information at present about the handset. More details can be expected in the coming days.

Vivo V40 Pro

Apart from the EE website, the handset is also listed on the IMEI database. The EE website listing indicates that the Vivo V40 Pro will come with and without NEC payment options.

With no other information available, the smartphone is possibly under work. Additional updates will likely be available soon hinting at its launch timeframe and specifications.