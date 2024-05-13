Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Tab S8 Series, Galaxy S21 FE, S22, Galaxy A54 Get One UI 6.1 Updates

Samsung rolls out One UI updates and security or software updates for its Galaxy devices from time to time. The build name varies among devices and some handsets in some countries get the updates before their counterparts in other countries.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung rolled out its One UI 6.1 update for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in Europe. This was quickly followed by the update being made available in the US market as well. This is a major update with several Galaxy AI features and a few minor One UI enhancements. It must be downloaded over a Wi-Fi network.

Some AI features are AI-Generated Wallpapers, Edit Suggestions, Live Translate, Generative Edit, and Transcript Assist. The One UI enhancements include enhanced image clipping, changing video playback speed, and opening all minimized apps at once to mention just a few.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

The manufacturer has recently released the One UI 6.1 update for its Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphone in the United States. This is a major update and introduces several AI-enriched features, some minor One UI changes, and a few extra customization features.

Some newly available AI features are Browsing Assist, Circle to Search with Google, Interpreter Mode, Generative Edit, and Edit Suggestions.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series

The South Korean tech giant has released the One UI 6.1 update for its Tab S8 series comprising the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra. The update is currently available only for the Wi-Fi variants of the tablets in the US and Europe.

In the US, the update helps users avail several AI-enriched features to perform various tasks easily, UI customization, health capabilities, content sharing, and more.

The firmware for the Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra in Europe is available with the build names X900XXU6CXE2, X800XXU6CXE2, and X700XXU6CXE2 respectively and provides a plethora of AI-powered features.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung is now offering the One UI 6.1 update for Galaxy S21 FE handsets in the US on the T-Mobile network. The update is expected to roll out on other unlocked units and carrier variants soon. It introduces the Google’s Circle to Search feature for the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S22

The manufacturer has released the One UI 6.1 update for the US after Korea and Europe. The update is right now available on handsets associated with the AT&T network and will soon be available on other networks. This major update offers almost all the AI features that other smartphones received with the One UI 6.1 update.

Samsung Galaxy A54

The South Korean tech giant has rolled out the One UI 6.1 update for the Galaxy A54 in the home country. However, most AI features will not be available. This update will soon be available in Europe and Asia. The big update is available as the firmware version A546SKSU4CXDC.