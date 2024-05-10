Motorola X50 Ultra Debut Confirmed for 16th May in China; Here’s What We Know

Motorola has officially unveiled its Motorola Edge 50 series comprising the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, Motorola Edge 50 Pro, and Motorola Edge 50 Fusion in the global markets.

While the Pro variant arrived in India a few days back, the Edge 50 Fusion is all set to arrive on 16th May. The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra was also found on the country’s BIS certification website indicating that this smartphone will also mark its entry in India soon.

An earlier report highlighted that the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra will be available as Motorola X50 Ultra in China. The launch of this phone was also teased by the manufacturer some days back. Motorola has now officially announced the launch date of the X50 Ultra in China as 16th May at 19:00 hrs (local China time).

Specifications

According to the poster, the upcoming smartphone will come in beige and be enriched with AI capabilities. As the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra will be available in black and peach fuzz colors as well, the Motorola X50 Ultra is likely to follow suit. The two smartphones are anticipated to have the same features.

The handset is likely to have an AMOLED 6.67-inch wide display with 2500 nits of peak brightness and 144 Hz refresh rate. It may house up to 16 GB DDR5X RAM and 1 TB UFS 4.0 storage along with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. The smartphone is likely to come with Android 14-based Hello UI preinstalled.

As for the cameras, the Motorola X50 Ultra is said to have a 50MP primary sensor with OIS support along with a 64 MP telephoto shooter with a maximum 3x zoom and a secondary 50 MP sensor with an ultra-wide lens. On the front, the handset is likely to have a 50 MP camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone may draw its power from a 4500 mAh battery with 50 W wireless and 125 W wired charging.