Vivo Y28 5G (V2315) Goes Official – Full Specs, Features and Price

Vivo was recently gearing up to release one of its Y-series smartphones – Vivo Y28 5G and it has just launched the device in India. This would be the successor to the Y27 5G.

The smartphone bagged multiple certifications before release including the Google Play Console certification, BIS and Bluetooth SIG certification. The design, price, and specifications of this device were already leaked online.

Let’s take a look at the details of this smartphone.

Vivo Y28 5G Design and Specifications

The Vivo Y28 5G has the model number V2315. It has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The camera sensors are 50MP for the main camera along with a 2MP supporting camera. The selfie camera sensor is 8MP and the phone has 5000 mAh battery capacity. The charging speed supported is 15W and the phone has a fingerprint sensor on its side in addition to a headphone jack.

The Google Play console website had already disclosed the smartphone’s front and rear design. It has a waterdrop notch (for the selfie camera) and a thin chin at the bottom. The rear panel showcases a dual-tone design, two camera rings, and an LED flash. The smartphone’s right side boasts power and volume buttons.

Vivo Y28 5G is powered by MediaTek MT6833 chipset, which is the Dimensity 6020 SoC. It consists of six Cortex-A55 cores (clocked at 2GHz) and two Cortex-A76 cores (clocked at 2.2GHz). Mali G57 GPU is included. Android 13 OS powers this smartphone. The display resolution is 720 x 1,612 pixels and the screen density is 300 DPI.

Y28 5G has arrived in two color variations namely Glitter Aqua and Crystal Purple. The available memory and storage options are 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB. The storage is UFS 2.2.

Vivo Y28 5G Price

The phone costs Rs.13999 for 4GB + 128GB variant. While the 6GB + 128GB variant costs Rs.15,499, the 8GB + 128GB model costs Rs.16,999.