Samsung Galaxy A15, A22, A25, A32, A52 LTE Get Software Updates; Galaxy Tab S6 (2022) Gets Android 14

A bunch of devices including Samsung Galaxy A22, Galaxy A32, LTE Galaxy A52, Galaxy A15 and Galaxy A25 receive the latest security updates.

Galaxy Tab S6 (2022) Lite has receive OS upgrade to Android 14 version.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 Get Jan Security Update; Galaxy M13 5G and Galaxy A52 4G Get One UI 6.0 Update

Galaxy A22 and Galaxy A32

Samsung has rolled out the December 2023 update to the Galaxy A22 and Galaxy A32 smartphones. The update’s firmware version for the Galaxy A22 is A225FXXS8DWL1. The update’s firmware version for Galaxy A32 is A325FXXS7DWL1. Both are available in India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. These updates bring in improvements to fix the 75 vulnerabilities that were present in the earlier versions and to make the phones safer for use.

LTE Galaxy A52

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and A52s received the One UI 6 (Android 14) update before a few weeks. This update is now being rolled out to the Galaxy A52 LTE variant. The update has already been released to smartphones in Russia and will be released to more countries in the coming days. It incorporates the December 2023 security patch.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro, Galaxy A13 5G, Galaxy F23 and Galaxy A24 Get Android 14 (One UI 6.0) update

Galaxy Tab S6 (2022) Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) has started receiving the Android 14 upgrade. The update’s firmware version is P613XXU4CWL1. The device was released with Android 12 OS and last year, it received Android 13. Currently, the update to Android 14 has been rolled out to Galaxy Tab S6 Lite smartphones in France and a few other European countries. It will be also rolled out to all European countries in the coming days. The corresponding update doesn’t incorporate the January 2024 security patch but supports the November 2023 security patch.

Galaxy A15 and Galaxy A25

Samsung has recently released the Galaxy A15 and Galaxy A25 smartphones. These smartphones are equipped with One UI 6 (Android 14) update. Both of them will receive quarterly security updates as well as four years of Android upgrades. Although Samsung’s flagships receive monthly security updates for the initial few years after the release, the Galaxy A25 and Galaxy A15 will obtain One UI 6 update every quarter from the date of release.