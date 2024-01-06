Vivo X100 Pro+ Specs: Everything We Know So Far

Vivo has already released the X100 series of smartphones in India.

The series consists of X100 and X100 Pro smartphones. There are two other smartphones in this series namely Vivo X100 Pro+ and Vivo X100s. Details about the unannounced Vivo X100 Pro+ smartphone have leaked online, a good few months ahead of its release.

Vivo X100 Pro+ Key Specs

Vivo X100 Pro+ is expected to be launched in the second quarter of 2024. Before the official announcement of this phone’s release, the well-known tipster Digital Chat Station has disclosed details about the forthcoming X100 Pro+.

X100 Pro+ will be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. This chipset consists of a Cortex X4 core (operating at 3.3GHz), three Cortex-A720 cores (operating at 3.15GHz), two Cortex-A720 cores (operating 2.96GHz), and two Cortex-A520 cores (operating at 2.26GHz). Adreno 750 GPU is included.

Also Read: Vivo V2327 Appears on Geekbench; Vivo V2314DA Bags 3C Certification

The tipster claims that the smartphone possesses a 6.78-inch Samsung E7 AMOLED display. The display boasts curved edges and punch hole cutout. It also contains an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. The display comes with the LTPO panel that will help the smartphone seamlessly adjust refresh rates in the range of 1 to 120 Hz.

Vivo X100 Pro+ is expected to support 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage and 24GB LPDRR5T RAM respectively. Android 14-based Origin OS 4 powers the smartphone.

The smartphone is likely to have a 32MP front camera. The smartphone’s rear boasts a triple camera module. It comprises a 50MP Sony LYT-900 primary camera (with OIS support), a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 200MP periscope telephoto shooter.

Also Read: Vivo X Fold 3 Leaked Specs Indicate Significant Upgrade from X Fold 2 Lineup

Although the battery capacity is uncertain, it is likely to be 5400mAh. The battery will support fast charging (100W wired and 50W wireless). Many smartphones in the Vivo X100 series support two-way satellite communications. Similarly, the X100 Pro+ is likely to be equipped with this feature.

Along with Vivo X100 Pro+, it is anticipated that the company will release the Vivo X100s smartphone and Vivo Pad 3 tab.