Vivo V2327 Appears on Geekbench; Vivo V2314DA Bags 3C Certification

Vivo is currently working on a new smartphone. This unnamed device (with the Vivo V2327 model number) has appeared on the Geekbench platform and showcased a few of its prominent specifications.

Apart from Vivo V2327, another Vivo smartphone with the model number – Vivo V2314DA has been featured in the database of the 3C certification platform of China.

Vivo V2327 with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Spotted on Geekbench

Vivo’s upcoming smartphone was featured on Geekbench bearing the V2327 model number. The corresponding Geekbench appearance reveals that the device will operate on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. Some of the other specifications include Android 14 OS and 8GB RAM.

Based on the specifications mentioned above, the phone obtained a score of 902 points in the single-core test whereas the score on the multi-core test on the Geekbench database is 2168 points. Moreover, the listing has confirmed that it will have 5G networking support.

The smartphone’s official name is still uncertain, but it might belong to the Chinese brand’s Y series.

The Geekbench listing indicates that the Vivo V2327 phone will be released soon. Hence, an official confirmation from Vivo is expected to happen in the upcoming weeks.

Vivo V2314DA Obtains 3C Certification

Recently, Vivo’s upcoming smartphone with the model number V2314DA received the 3C certification. The corresponding listing indicates the smartphone’s fast charging support of 120W. But, the actual marketing name of the smartphone is still not confirmed.

The Vivo V2314DA is identical to the V2314A that was released in August 2023. So, the V2314DA may belong to the Z-series. Further reports will reveal the V2314DA’s final moniker and other specifications.

In addition to the model number V2314DA, it is expected that Vivo is working on various devices namely the Vivo Pad 3, X Flip 2, X Fold 3, X Fold 3 Pro, and the Vivo X100 Pro+ (or Ultra) to release in the Chinese market. Furthermore, recent reports suggest that the brand might announce Vivo X100s as well.