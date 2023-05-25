WoW: Wrath of the Lich King Classic – New Update Makes Fans Happy

The inclusion of a fan-favorite update always helps a game and that’s exactly what has happened to WoW: Wrath of the Lich King Classic!

Word of Warcraft has made an announcement pertaining to the launch of the next important update for Wrath of the Lich King Classic. The new update, which shall bring in a new raid, dungeon along with several interesting daily quests, will be rolled out to World of Warcraft Classic in the near future.

In Wrath of the Lich King, Call of the Crusade happens to be the second major update. If you trace the history of World of Warcraft, you realize the game has featured players picking up their weapons while standing up for their faction and safeguarding the Azeroth heroes against the Lich King forces.

The Call of Crusade update shall arrive soon in Wrath of the Lich King Classic. From June 20 onwards, players will get the opportunity to step inside the Trial of the Champion dungeon and finish Argent Tournament Dailies in order to earn valuable rewards. Players would also have the opportunity to fight dungeons using the Defense Protocol Beta which happens to be a new form of Titan Rune Dungeon that offers players gear sourced out from the Ulduar raid in World of Warcraft.

There are a lot of other interesting things that players can look forward to as well. World of Warcraft is getting the Joyous Journeys experience buff back in Wrath of the Lich King Classic. From May 23, players will see a lot of significant changes being made to the game. This particular boost is expected to last for at least a month. It will, perhaps, come to an end after the release of the Call of the Crusade patch.

Players have a lot of fond memories associated with the Trial of Crusader. Apart from its novel structure, players also remember it for its exciting encounters and powerful mechanics. Though it was not as robust as some of the bigger battles in the game, it still managed to leave a mark.