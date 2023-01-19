Blizzard Introduces New Rabbit-Themed Mount For World of Warcraft

Just like every year, a Chinese New Year mount has been added to World of Warcraft to observe the Year of the Rabbit.

As the Chinese New Year is around the corner, Blizzard has launched a rabbit-themed mount for World of Warcraft.

As is the case with every other animal mount that revolves around Zodiac, this one, too, has been made available for buying on the Blizzard Shop. One can either purchase it as a standalone item or as a well-packaged unit that, among other things, offers you a subscription to World of Warcraft.

In World of Warcraft, the Chinese New Year tradition started in the year 2018. Five years back, a mount named ‘Shu-zen, the Divine Sentinel’ was included in the game to observe the Year of the Dog. In 2022, the Year of the Tiger was celebrated with much pomp and show and Blizzard went on to include ‘Wen Lo, The River’s Edge’ as the definite mount for this particular occasion. Interestingly, the holiday mount’s release has been announced at a time when Blizzard is gearing up to step out of the Chinese market.

After going through a couple of difficult years, NetEase, a prominent tech firm in China, and Blizzard China have not been able to work out an agreement to ensure that the games published by Blizzard like World of Warcraft and Overwatch are available in China. It would be interesting how the company’s exit from China affects it in the long run.

‘Jade, Bright Foreseer’ is the name of the newly introduced rabbit mount and it is available at a price of $25 USD on the official Blizzard shop. As is the case with the other mounts available on the Blizzard shop, this mount will be accessible to all the characters that are linked to the account and bought the mount or were offered it by somebody as a gift.

It is important to note here that the World of Warcraft players who will be paying for a six-month subscription will receive Jade, Bright Foreseer without paying any additional cost. The six-month plan is available at a price of $12.99 per month or $77.94 USD. Those who have already subscribed to the 12-month plan shall get the mount as a part of the plan. While Jade, Bright Foreseer is exclusively available in Dragonflight, players who are fans of Wrath of the Lich King Classic shall get the Hoplet pet as a part of the six-month subscription plan.

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with The Jade Bright Foreseer mount and Hoplet pet—now included with a 6-month subscription. Details: https://t.co/00JRznLv9m pic.twitter.com/fZetDAMfn1 — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) January 17, 2023

Blizzard has described Jade, Bright Foreseer as ‘Pandaria’s hoppy rabbit spirit’ that is characterized by rich decorations on its paws and head. The Mists of Pandaria expansion, as fans would remember, was launched in the year 2012 and featured several elements that were inspired by Asian and Chinese art designs. Since both Mists of Pandaria and Dragonflight are known for introducing players to unexplored terrains, they have often been compared by the player community of World of Warcraft players.