Xbox Harvest Sale Enables Gamers To Buy Several Games At A Good Discount

November has marked the arrival of the annual Xbox Harvest Sale.

Under this sale, players get to avail of a variety of lucrative discounts designed for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. While Xbox Shocktober sales concluded with the Halloween season, Xbox gamers have the opportunity to save up a good amount of money on titles that have been launched in the last two years for Xbox Series X/S.

The Harvest Sale will be on till November 7 and players can get a discount of 75% on some of the titles released on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Major Nelson from Xbox listed close to 80 Xbox games that are available at a discount. Some of the games that are available at a heavily discounted price are Grand Theft Auto 5, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, The Outer Worlds, WWE 2K22 and Watch Dogs: Legion. Apart from the Harvest Sale, you can also avail of Spotlight Sales, Deals with Gold and ID@Xbox Deep Discounts.

A large number of games discounted as a part of the Harvest Sale have been optimized by Xbox Series X/S. What this essentially means is that the games will play at native resolutions and frame rates that the latest Xbox platforms support. Watch Dogs: Legion, for instance, supports 60 frames-per-second along with 4K output on Xbox Series X because of its verified optimizations. Till November 7, Xbox gamers to avail the 75% discount offer on Watch Dogs: Legion Deluxe Edition.

Along with Watch Dogs: Legion, players have been given a 65% discount on Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. After applying this discount, you can purchase Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition at $34.99. The original price of the game is $99.99. This has been one of the biggest discounts offered in the Harvest Sale so far. When you purchase Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition, you also get access to Special Edition content like Dappled Black Thoroughbred, Bank Robbery Mission & Gang Hideout and Talisman & Medallion Gameplay Bonuses, among others.